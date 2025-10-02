ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Trims Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,527 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. owned about 0.40% of Elanco Animal Health worth $28,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 92.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

