BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 193.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.39 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

