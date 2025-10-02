Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 105,096 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,096 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 38.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,151,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,072,000 after buying an additional 2,720,184 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 522,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.4% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of PFE opened at $27.21 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

