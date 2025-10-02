Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.71. The company has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

