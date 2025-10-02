Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 22,408 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,408 shares during the period. Hasbro makes up 0.8% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hasbro by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 299.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,332.81. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,873.44. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $82.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.Hasbro’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.97%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.