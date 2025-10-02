iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Foundry Financial Group Inc.

Foundry Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,572 shares during the quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%
NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.49 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
