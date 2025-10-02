Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 56,455 Shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF $DXUV

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV – Free Report) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,455 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 3.55% of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXUV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $258,000. BCO Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $413,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000.

Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF Stock

DXUV opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $263.57 million and a P/E ratio of 18.51. Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38.

Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (DXUV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability. DXUV was launched on Sep 10, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

