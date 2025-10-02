Pure Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,148,000 after buying an additional 141,703 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,607,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,603,000 after acquiring an additional 145,987 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,431,000 after acquiring an additional 766,851 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,023,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,756,000 after purchasing an additional 456,633 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $111.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $112.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average is $109.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.