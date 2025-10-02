Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 209.8% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $239.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

