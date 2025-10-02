Vicus Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 1.0% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.66. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

