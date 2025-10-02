Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Sells 423 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $224.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $256.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

