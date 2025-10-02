Riverview Trust Co Has $173,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Riverview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 124.3% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,023 shares of company stock valued at $562,036 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $190.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.20.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 74.82%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

