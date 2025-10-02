632 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,101,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,401,000 after buying an additional 133,621 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,746,000 after buying an additional 75,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $471.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $473.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

