J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $27,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after acquiring an additional 429,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,733,000 after buying an additional 312,757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,534,000 after acquiring an additional 296,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,245,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,180 shares of company stock valued at $762,882. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $351.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.46. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 95.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

