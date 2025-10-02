Vert Asset Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Vert Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises about 1.3% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 403.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 280.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REXR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

