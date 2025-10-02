TFG Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $499.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

