Foundry Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Foundry Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $165.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.87. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
