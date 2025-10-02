Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $465,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.40 and a 1-year high of $98.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.99.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

