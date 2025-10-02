Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 1,347 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Everus Construction Group accounts for 1.8% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,405,000 after buying an additional 470,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,071,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,728,000 after buying an additional 77,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 416,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 156,966 shares during the period.

Everus Construction Group Price Performance

ECG stock opened at $82.81 on Thursday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.42. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $921.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Everus Construction Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

About Everus Construction Group

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Stories

