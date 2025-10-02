Clarity Financial LLC Purchases 282,791 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3,011.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 282,791 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,065 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $68,124,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,600. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.