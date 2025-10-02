Clarity Financial LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Clarity Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,394,006,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,573 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,317,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $78.63 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

