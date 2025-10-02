BSW Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in Mastercard by 1,468.9% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,391 shares of company stock worth $20,836,514. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $574.40 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $519.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $579.73 and a 200 day moving average of $561.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.