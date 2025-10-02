Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,088,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,238,000. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 673,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2,264.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 620,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 594,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 560,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSI opened at $41.22 on Thursday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $803.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

