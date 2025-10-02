Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,464 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $38,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11,925.5% during the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 3,664,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,157,000 after buying an additional 3,633,582 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 195.5% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,372,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,666 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,793,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 762,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF opened at $42.89 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $43.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

