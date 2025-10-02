Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Buys 19,797 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 221.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,557.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after buying an additional 317,653 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after buying an additional 27,049 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.1%

SJM stock opened at $108.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.09%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

