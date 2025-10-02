Hudson Value Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,083,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,979 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $156,653,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4,795.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,408,000 after buying an additional 1,991,533 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,828,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

EWZ stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

