Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $135,415,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68,585.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,956,000 after purchasing an additional 371,049 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock opened at $398.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $285.13 and a fifty-two week high of $404.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.19 and a 200-day moving average of $357.39.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

