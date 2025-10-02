TPG Advisors LLC Buys 540 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

TPG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,408,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,666,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after purchasing an additional 802,170 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,088,000 after purchasing an additional 550,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,074,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,031,000 after purchasing an additional 191,598 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.39 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average of $104.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

