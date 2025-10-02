Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $2.12 Million in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. NuScale Power comprises about 1.1% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,598,000 after purchasing an additional 512,618 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 20.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,841,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,880,000 after buying an additional 1,153,158 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,402,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after buying an additional 149,875 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 1,220.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after buying an additional 1,705,411 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth about $14,271,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. NuScale Power Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%. Research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SMR. Northland Securities began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NuScale Power

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 532,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $19,441,568.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,424,278 shares in the company, valued at $125,054,632.56. This represents a 13.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,624,569 shares of company stock worth $468,599,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.