Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP Holdings Boosted by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,365,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 4.0% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $226,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUHP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $185,000.

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

