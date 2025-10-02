Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Shares Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,250 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.65. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $109.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 105.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

