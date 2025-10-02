The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,913 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker makes up about 1.1% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of J. M. Smucker worth $15,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,623,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,620,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248,110 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,881,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,798,000 after acquiring an additional 48,723 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 48.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,379,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 449,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,452,000 after purchasing an additional 89,316 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $108.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.52. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

