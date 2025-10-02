JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

