Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 12,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,630,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,204,462 shares of company stock valued at $420,370,484 over the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 5.4%

DELL stock opened at $149.46 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $149.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

