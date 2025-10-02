ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in ASE Technology were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 55.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 177,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 63,011 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 107.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 140,413 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

