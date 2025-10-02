Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 73,600 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the August 31st total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Babcock International Group Trading Down 4.3%

OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and integration of specialist systems for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

