USA Financial Formulas Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF $ESGE

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Motco lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 27,857.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $43.81.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

