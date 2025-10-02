15,674 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Purchased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 123.4% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 267.9% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $184.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.52, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

