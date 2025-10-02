Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading 5.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 5,161,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 83,767,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Up 27.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.33 million, a P/E ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

