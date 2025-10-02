CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.23 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.8% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $34.03.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

