JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4461 per share on Friday, October 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a 0.9% increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
