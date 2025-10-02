JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4461 per share on Friday, October 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a 0.9% increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.