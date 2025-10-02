Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $176,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 50.2% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Up 7.4%

DHR stock opened at $212.92 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $279.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.42.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.91.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

