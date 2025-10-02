Riverview Trust Co Sells 641 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Riverview Trust Co lowered its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

