Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 9,707 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $57.39 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

