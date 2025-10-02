USA Financial Formulas Buys 3,789 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 3.9% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $23,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.46 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

