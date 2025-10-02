B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $289.68 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $825.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

