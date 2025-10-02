Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 59,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $141.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $142.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.31 and a 200-day moving average of $131.74.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

