Rep. Cleo Fields Purchases Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). In a filing disclosed on September 30th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Meta Platforms stock on September 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 9/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) on 9/19/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 9/18/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 9/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 9/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 9/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 9/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 9/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 9/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 9/10/2025.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of META opened at $717.34 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $753.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $673.09.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.02.

Read Our Latest Report on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total value of $387,088.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,666.72. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total value of $399,214.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,345,989.20. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,570,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after buying an additional 59,766,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,155,393,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 73,443.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,417,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,212,506,000 after buying an additional 8,405,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $2,990,544,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 712.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,462,589,000 after buying an additional 2,225,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.