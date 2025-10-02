Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Up 36.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) shot up 36.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,200,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,439% from the average session volume of 78,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Nubeva Technologies Trading Up 36.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.