TFG Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF makes up 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.87. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $91.36.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

